The Caribbean’s Luxury Included chain offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting journey as a:
RESORT SHOP SALES REPRESENTATIVE
The primary responsibilities of the Sales/Customer Service Representative position are to maintain outstanding customer service, generate sales, merchandise product, and support the resort shop management team. Responsibilities also include the processing of resort shop transactions.
DUTIES & REQUIREMENTS:
- Greet all walk-in customers promptly and deliver “friendly and attentive service”
- Understand the merchandise – the features, advantages and benefits
- Understand and maintain knowledge of current sales and promotions, policies regarding payment and exchanges, and security practices
- Answer customers’ questions and provide information on products, current promotions and payment and return policies and procedures
- Recommend, select, and help locate or obtain merchandise based on customer needs and desires
- Assist in the execution/implementation of promotional concepts and presentations set by the Resort Shop management team
- Assist with processing of new shipments, help to keep the receiving area/store room clean and organised
- Pull items from storage, re-stock shelves and re-fill displays
- Execute/implement and maintain merchandising concepts and presentations set by the Resort Shop management team and/or SRI
- Maintain floor and fitting room presentation standards e.g. dusting, sweeping, re-folding, etc.
- Understand uses and care of display fixtures
- Report defective infrastructure and equipment for repair
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:
- Secondary School Diploma
- Certification in the field of Photography
- Enthusiastic individuals with strong communication skills
- Be a fast learner, cheerful, with a positive attitude
- Strong organisational skills; neat and careful
- Able and willing to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays
If successful, a clean Police Record will be required. Interested persons should submit their applications by 2 October 2019 with curriculum vitae (CV) via email to:
The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist
Sandals Grenada
recruitsls@grp.sandals.com
NB: Please enter “Name of Position” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
okay