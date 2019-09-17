The Caribbean’s Luxury Included chain offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting journey as a:

RESORT SHOP SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The primary responsibilities of the Sales/Customer Service Representative position are to maintain outstanding customer service, generate sales, merchandise product, and support the resort shop management team. Responsibilities also include the processing of resort shop transactions.

DUTIES & REQUIREMENTS:

Greet all walk-in customers promptly and deliver “friendly and attentive service”

Understand the merchandise – the features, advantages and benefits

Understand and maintain knowledge of current sales and promotions, policies regarding payment and exchanges, and security practices

Answer customers’ questions and provide information on products, current promotions and payment and return policies and procedures

Recommend, select, and help locate or obtain merchandise based on customer needs and desires

Assist in the execution/implementation of promotional concepts and presentations set by the Resort Shop management team

Assist with processing of new shipments, help to keep the receiving area/store room clean and organised

Pull items from storage, re-stock shelves and re-fill displays

Execute/implement and maintain merchandising concepts and presentations set by the Resort Shop management team and/or SRI

Maintain floor and fitting room presentation standards e.g. dusting, sweeping, re-folding, etc.

Understand uses and care of display fixtures

Report defective infrastructure and equipment for repair

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Secondary School Diploma

Certification in the field of Photography

Enthusiastic individuals with strong communication skills

Be a fast learner, cheerful, with a positive attitude

Strong organisational skills; neat and careful

Able and willing to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays

If successful, a clean Police Record will be required. Interested persons should submit their applications by 2 October 2019 with curriculum vitae (CV) via email to:

The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist

Sandals Grenada

recruitsls@grp.sandals.com

NB: Please enter “Name of Position” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.