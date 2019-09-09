The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs reminds the public that some schools which were under repair, will reopen during the week of 9 September 2019.
The Boca Secondary School, Hermitage Government School (Pre-School to Grade I) and the St. Andrews Methodist School will reopen on Monday, 9 September while the Limes Pre-School will reopen on Wednesday, 11 September. Please see the list below for these and other dates for the reopening of schools.
Schedule for the re-opening of schools with repairs in progress
|School
|Date
|1
|Boca Secondary
|Monday, 9 September 2019
|2
|Hermitage Government (Pre-school to Grade 1)
|Monday, 9 September 2019
|3
|St Andrews Methodist
|Monday, 9 September 2019
|4
|The Limes Pre-School
|Wednesday, 11 September 2019
|5
|St Andrews Anglican Secondary
|Monday, 16 September 2019
|6
|Bonaire Government
|Monday, 16 September 2019
|7
|Victoria Pre-school
|Monday, 16 September 2019
|8
|Victoria School for Special Education
|Monday, 16 September 2019
This ministry apologises for all inconveniences caused as a result of the delays, and is grateful for the patience shown by all stakeholders involved.
Ministry of Education
awesome!