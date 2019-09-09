The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs reminds the public that some schools which were under repair, will reopen during the week of 9 September 2019.

The Boca Secondary School, Hermitage Government School (Pre-School to Grade I) and the St. Andrews Methodist School will reopen on Monday, 9 September while the Limes Pre-School will reopen on Wednesday, 11 September. Please see the list below for these and other dates for the reopening of schools.

Schedule for the re-opening of schools with repairs in progress

School Date 1 Boca Secondary Monday, 9 September 2019 2 Hermitage Government (Pre-school to Grade 1) Monday, 9 September 2019 3 St Andrews Methodist Monday, 9 September 2019 4 The Limes Pre-School Wednesday, 11 September 2019 5 St Andrews Anglican Secondary Monday, 16 September 2019 6 Bonaire Government Monday, 16 September 2019 7 Victoria Pre-school Monday, 16 September 2019 8 Victoria School for Special Education Monday, 16 September 2019

This ministry apologises for all inconveniences caused as a result of the delays, and is grateful for the patience shown by all stakeholders involved.

Ministry of Education