The public discussions on the draft of the National Sustainable Development Plan 2035 are coming near you. Please find an area nearest to you and come out — we want to hear from you!

Parish Venue Date & Time Carriacou Carriacou Multi-Purpose Centre Mon 9 September

7 pm Petite Martinique Petite Martinique Roman Catholic School Tue 10 September

7 pm St John St John Anglican School Thu 12 September

7 pm Grand Roy Government School Mon 16 September

7 pm St Mark St Mark Secondary School Tue 17 September

7 pm St George Happy Hill Secondary School Thu 19 September

7 pm GBSS Mon 23 September

7 pm St Pauls Government School Tue 24 September

7 pm St Patrick Mt Rose SDA School Thu 26 September

7 pm Hermitage Government School Mon 30 September

7 pm MacDonald College Tue 1 October

7 pm St David Westerhall Secondary School Wed 2 October

7 pm Pomme Rose Roman Catholic School 3 October

6:30 pm

Download (PDF, 6.46MB)

National Sustainable Development Plan 2035