by Linda Straker

Sir Lawrence Joseph, former Attorney General, is presently the acting Governor-General and will serve in that position until late September because Dame Cecile la Grenade is presently on holiday.

Section 21 of the Constitution Order says, “During any period when the office of Governor-General is vacant or the holder of the office of Governor-General is absent from Grenada or is for any other reason unable to perform the functions of his office those functions shall be performed by such person as Her Majesty may appoint.”

Sir Lawrence took the oath of office on 11 September 2019, the same day Dame Cecile left the island for holiday, and will continue to serve until 26 September 2019. As Governor-General he headed the Grenada delegation which welcomed the USNS Comfort during a ceremony held on Sunday at the Esplanade Mall compound.

The acting Head of State, along with Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell and USA Ambassador to Grenada, Linda Taglialatela, along with officials from the ship assisted in the cutting the ribbon to welcome the ship and signal the start of free medical services the crew will be offering at two clinics from 15 – 20 September.

Following the ribbon-cutting Sir Lawrence, his wife, Anande, government ministers and parliamentarians toured the ship.