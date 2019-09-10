by Linda Straker

Ministry of Trade and GIDC undertaking workshops for fishermen and boat owners

Workshops are part of government’s Medium-Term Agenda (MTA) targeting small business development

“Simple Record Keeping” and “Business Management Practices” are among topics on the agenda for presentation at a workshop targeting fishermen and boat owners in 3 of the main fishing communities in the island.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Cooperatives and Caricom, in collaboration with the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC) is undertaking the series of workshops for fishermen and boat owners at fisheries centres on Wednesday, 11 September in St George’s; Thursday, 12 September in Gouyave; and Monday, 16 September in Grenville.

“The training is part of government’s Medium-Term Agenda (MTA) targeting small business development. The main purpose of these training workshops is to enhance the capacity of our fishermen and boat owners in business and financial management skills,” said a news release from the Ministry of Trade.

“The training will provide the participants with an understanding of business management applications and demonstrate practical skills and techniques of proper recording of sales and expenditure that are relevant to enhancing their business operations. The importance of collecting and using correct data for sound decision making will also be demonstrated,” the release outlined.

Other topics for presentation are: Business Operations and Entrepreneurial skills; Importance and Benefits of Financial Management; Managing Cash Inflows and Outflows and Loan Requirements for Small Businesses.