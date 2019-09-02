by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Local attorney’s son killed in shooting in Canada

Father under ‘the siege of sadness’

Prominent Criminal Attorney Anselm Clouden is mourning the loss of his son Kyle Clouden, 24, who was shot on a sidewalk outside of a restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

According to reports released from news agency Toronto Sun, Clouden was shot around 2:30 am on Sunday at Wally’s Hamburger Restaurant in the Hurontario Street Central Parkway area, in Mississauga.

Speaking to a reporter, Anselm Clouden stated he was devastated when he heard the news. “I am in a state of bereavement. I’ll prefer not to say anything until I am properly informed of all the surrounding factors. As it is now I am momentarily under the siege of sadness. It has come as a shock to me,” Clouden said.

Mississauga is one of three municipalities comprising the Regional Municipality of Peel, a regional municipality in Southern Ontario. This shooting marked Peel Region’s 16th homicide of the year.