The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance, advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable for the month of September 2019.

1: Property Tax Interest of 1.5% starts running on the amount owing.

9: Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Withholding Tax Due and Payable

10: Gaming Tax Due and Payable.

20: Value Added Tax (VAT) and Excise Tax Return Due and Payable.

30: Income Tax Returns Due for Businesses with Fiscal Year ending 30 June 2018

June 2018 30: Income Tax and Annual Stamp Tax (AST) Installments Due and Payable.

NB: When the due the date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.

Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest.

Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance and any District Revenue Office or via Wire Transfer for Taxpayers in the Diaspora.

For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer- Inland Revenue Division, and Ministry of Finance at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email us at gndird@ird.gd.

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division