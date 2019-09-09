Vacancy

Cleaner

Camper & Nicholsons Marinas, Port Louis Marina invites applications for the post of Cleaner.

Goal

To provide an efficient and effective cleaning service for Port Louis Marina and associated areas and buildings, ensuring a high standard of cleaning is delivered and maintained.

Duties and Responsibilities

Clean designated facility areas (mopping, dusting, sweeping, vacuuming, restroom cleaning )

Immediately and warmly greet all marina guests with a smile and respond to their requirements in a courteous, prompt and efficient manner

To use cleaning materials and consumables as recommended by suppliers, following supplier’s recommended use instructions

To use equipment within Health and Safety regulations and report any faults

Be responsible for own health and safety.

Notify management of occurring deficiencies or needs for repairs

To adhere to the Marina Rules and Regulations on consumables and the use of protective clothing and equipment

Complies with the company’s Health & Safety Policy and other issued Standards, Procedures and Guidelines.

Requirements

Proven working experience as a cleaner

High School Diploma

Ability to work as a member of a close-knit team and alone as required

Salary – based on qualifications and experience.

Applications should be sent to:

Human Resource Manager

Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd.

Port Louis Marina

MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard

St George

Email: manager@cnportlouismarina.com

Deadline for application: 16 September 2019