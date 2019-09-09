Vacancy
Cleaner
Camper & Nicholsons Marinas, Port Louis Marina invites applications for the post of Cleaner.
Goal
To provide an efficient and effective cleaning service for Port Louis Marina and associated areas and buildings, ensuring a high standard of cleaning is delivered and maintained.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Clean designated facility areas (mopping, dusting, sweeping, vacuuming, restroom cleaning)
- Immediately and warmly greet all marina guests with a smile and respond to their requirements in a courteous, prompt and efficient manner
- To use cleaning materials and consumables as recommended by suppliers, following supplier’s recommended use instructions
- To use equipment within Health and Safety regulations and report any faults
- Be responsible for own health and safety.
- Notify management of occurring deficiencies or needs for repairs
- To adhere to the Marina Rules and Regulations on consumables and the use of protective clothing and equipment
- Complies with the company’s Health & Safety Policy and other issued Standards, Procedures and Guidelines.
Requirements
- Proven working experience as a cleaner
- High School Diploma
- Ability to work as a member of a close-knit team and alone as required
Salary – based on qualifications and experience.
Applications should be sent to:
Human Resource Manager
Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd.
Port Louis Marina
MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard
St George
Email: manager@cnportlouismarina.com
Deadline for application: 16 September 2019
SOUNDS LIKE A GREAT JOB.. BUT THE 7-DAY NOTICE SUGGEST THAT THE OREVIOUS CLEANER MAY HAVE HAD HEALTH ISSUES… SINCE THE “APPLICANTS MUST BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR OWN HEALTH.” EXPOSURE TO CLEANING AGENTS ETC ETC… NO HEALTH COVERAGR.. I àm not comfortable with this ad. 7 day to apply.. mmmh.
me too
Am interested in the position