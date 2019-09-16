An opportunity is available for a

Marine Mechanic and Technician

to join a long-standing yacht charter and management company

The successful applicant must be educated to at least diploma level in a relevant background subject: mechanical/electrical, etc.

Please apply in writing with a full résumé to:

P O Box 1171, Grand Anse, St George’s

or email marinemechanicgrenada@gmail.com

Deadline for applications: 18 October 2019