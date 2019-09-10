by Linda Straker

Police have confirmed that a national of St Vincent and the Grenadines who is wanted in his homeland for a series of sexual offences, has been caught in Grenada.

Vincentian police issued a wanted man bulletin on 9 September informing the public that Bentley Francis/Phillips of Rillan Hill was wanted in connection with a series of sexual offences which occurred in the South Leeward village between 2018 and 2019.

On Tuesday, a second release was issued confirming that the accused, who is a labourer, was caught, and is detained in Grenada.

Grenada later confirmed that he was caught at 12:20 am on 10 September 2019 on Central Depradine Street in the town of Gouyave in the western parish of St John. No information was shared on how he was caught.

Police did not confirm whether or not he entered the country with or without the permission of an immigration officer. Anyone entering the country without the permission of an immigration officer is in violation of the immigration law and is immediately subject to deportation.

The accused is presently at the Gouyave Police Station. The release from Vincentian police said that he is awaiting deportation.