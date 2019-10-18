The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association has named its 34-member team which will represent Grenada as they defend their OECS Swim Championship title in St Vincent from 8-10 November 2019.

Team Manager Nigel Ollivierre along with Coaches Gerson Escobar and Damique Walters, will travel with the team and lead the preparation for the upcoming Swim Championship. Coach Nataly Sierra will also support the technical coaching team.

Grenada has won the title for the past 4 years and is seeking its 5th consecutive title at the 2019 Championship. The composition of this year’s team sees a number of newcomers to the OECS stage, which speaks well for the ongoing development of swimming. The team, however, will be anchored by veteran swimmers, Oreoluwa Cherebin, Kerry Ollivierre, and Delron Felix, all of who have represented Grenada on some of the biggest international stages.

In its bid to defray the costs associated with travel for this meet GASA will host a swim-a-thon for which swimmers will seek pledges and complete at the conclusion of the OECS meet. Members of the public are encouraged to support.

Through the support of the Ministry of Sports, the Grenada National Lottery Authority and the Grenada Olympic Committee the team is largely able to participate in this critical championship event. OECS sets the stage for many swimmers who seek to further qualify and participate in the UANA Swim Meet in January followed by the CARIFTA Championships later in 2020.

President of GASA, Peron Johnson, states “Our swimmers and technical team have historically played and exemplary role as ambassadors for Grenada swimming.” Swimmers have always made an excellent medal showing at the OECS Championship and while the team recognises the positive development of other regional competitors, they look forward to the heightened level of competition as a means of also pushing our swimmers to reach for greater achievements.

2019 OECS Team:

Anaika Charles

Aresha Regis

Ariann Clouden

Delron Felix

Eli Zerpa

Elliot Fletcher

Ifeoma Cherebin

Jaaziel Francis

Jacob Collymore

Jenebi Benoit

Jermaine Donald

Jose Buxo

Joshua Wilson Dumont

Karniel Francis

Kerry Ollivierre

Kimberly Ince

Kristin Gresham

Maggie Watson

Mallon Paterson

Mia Benjamin

Michael Robertson Jr.

Nathan Fletcher

Nina James

Nixe Ogilvie

Parshawn Haynes

Sara Dowden

Sydnee Steele

Thabo Antoine

Tilly Collymore

Tre Sparks St Bernard

Victoria Buxo

Zackary Gresham

Zeia Ollivierre

Zoe James

GASA