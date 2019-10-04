by Linda Straker

9 am: Embassy of the Republic of Cuba’s tribute at the memorial at Point Salines

10 am: National Celebrations Committee’s ecumenical service in St Patrick

11 am: Maurice Bishop and October 19 th Martyrs Foundation tribute at St George’s Cemetery

2 pm: Grenada Revolution Memorial Foundation’s tribute at St George’s Cemetery

The traditional ecumenical service organised by the National Celebrations Committee is among 4 activities that will be observed on 25 October as Grenada commemorates the 36th anniversary of the collapse of the revolution, and the US military intervention on the island.

Called Thanksgiving Day, it was on 25 October 1983 that US military troops intervened on the island after the events of 19 October during which then Prime Minister Maurice Bishop, other cabinet members and civilians were killed on Fort George. The killings were the culmination of internal conflict among sections of the Revolutionary Military Council.

Chairman of the National Celebrations Committee John Williams said that his committee will be having the traditional thanksgiving service at 10 am at the St Patrick Roman Catholic Church in collaboration with the Grenada Conference of Churches. “It will be attended by the Head of State, the Prime Minister, cabinet members and other invitees which include members of the diplomatic corps,” he said.

One hour before the ecumenical service in St Patrick, the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Grenada will be in the south of the island having its annual ceremony to pay tribute to the Cuban workers who died on 25 October 1983. The ceremony will be held at the memorial to the Cuban workers who contributed to the construction of the Maurice Bishop International Airport. The memorial is on the hillside overlooking the airport’s carpark.

At 11 am the Maurice Bishop and October 19th Martyrs Foundation will be holding its traditional tribute session at the St George’s Cemetery, at the Monument for Soldiers who died during the 25 October intervention. “We will gather at the monument and pay tribute to the soldiers who contributed to Grenada and paid the ultimate price of dying in battle for the country,” said Dr Terrence Marryshow, a member of the foundation. “They deserve to always be remembered.”

The final official event to commemorate the 36 anniversary of the intervention will be a second tribute session at the soldiers’ monument in St George’s Cemetery, organised by the Grenada Revolution Memorial Foundation, scheduled to start at 2 pm.

