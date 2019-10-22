by Linda Straker

As of September 2019, seventy-nine of the 252 applications seeking Citizenship by Investment (CBI) acceptance, are pending approval or rejection by cabinet.

The latest data release on the Ministry of Finance website shows that for the period January to September, of 252 applications only 156 were approved. According to the website, 17 applications were rejected. The remaining are therefore pending an outcome.

An application is not a reflection of one person, because families can make one application. As a result, the 156 approved applications had 439 persons becoming new citizens. For the first half of 2019, the data shows that 407 persons became new citizens, while for the period July to September, only 32 were approved.

It is not mandated for the government to publish the names or the countries where approved new citizens through the CBI programme originate. All applicants go through a vigorously due-diligence process involving local, regional and international law enforcement scrutiny.

Any person or application that is rejected in any other island offering a similar programme will automatically be rejected by Grenada. CBI payment to the treasury for the period totalled EC$77,691,534.

In the meantime, one of the companies which is promoting the Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship by Investment programme online, was recently licenced to be a marketing agent for Grenada.

“Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 4 of the Grenada Citizenship by Investment Act of 2013 Sovereign Immigration Consulting, Pte Ltd, 11 North Bridge Road #08 16 Peninsula Plaza, Singapore 7098 has been granted the licence of a marketing agent and is, therefore, authorised to conduct business in the state of Grenada pursuant to the terms and conditions specified in the said Grenada Citizenship by Investment Act,” said a notice posted in the 11 October 2019 Government Gazette.

According to the notice, the agent licence number is “GCMI-MA-058” and the date the licencing came into effect was 6 August 2019. The notice was signed by Acting Chief Executive Officer, Percival Clouden.