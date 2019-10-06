Spice Isle Imaging Center Inc, Grenada’s premier health services institution, opened the celebration of 15 years of service to the state of Grenada during the month of October 2019 with a church service at the Church of the Immaculate Conception and St Joseph at Thebaide in the parish of St David.

The premier health services institution founded by Dominic Paul in 2004, will recognise the contribution of its clients and suppliers by giving back to the community through three health fairs and a customer appreciation day.

One health fair will take place in Grenville sub-office on Ben Jones Street on Wednesday, 9 October while the other two health fairs will be held at the company’s headquarters on the Carenage on Wednesday, 16 October and in Grand Anse in front of Fit for Life Health Club and Spa at Spiceland Mall on Wednesday, 23 October. All health fairs will begin at 9 am and end at 1 pm. Members of the public are invited to attend the health fair nearest to them where blood pressure and blood sugar checks will be done free of cost.

Spice Isle Imaging will be supported by partners such as Fit for Life and SGU Nursing School.

Additionally, Spice Isle Imaging will also be hosting Customer Appreciation Days on Wednesday, 9 October in Grenville and Wednesday, 23 October at the Carenage where special discounts will be given to clients on certain tests.

Spice Isle Imaging celebrates its anniversary in grateful acknowledgment of the contribution made to the success of the company through the support of its clients, referrals from medical practitioners, and the good will of the Grenadian public.

Spice isle Imaging Inc