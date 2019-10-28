by Linda Straker
- Former treasurer Anthony Boatswain is new NNP chairman
- Party’s annual convention was held on Sunday, 27 October in St Patrick
- New treasurer is Carlton Frederick
Anthony Boatswain, who formerly served in the position of Treasurer of the New National Party (NNP), is now serving as the party’s chairman.
He was elected during the party’s annual convention which was held on Sunday, 27 October 2019, in St Patrick under the theme, “NNP continuing to build a strong and resilience Economy.”
Boatswain is one of two parliamentarians in the House of Representatives who are not serving as full-time cabinet ministers. However, in the last quarter of 2018, he served as Acting Minister for Labour for a short period. The other parliamentarian is Tobias Clement who was not seen at both the closed-door and open session of the convention.
The new Treasurer is Carlton Frederick who formerly served as a floor member on the party’s national executive. More than 300 delegates, observers and invited guests attended the closed-door session of the convention which was held in the morning period.
The executive was presented to the public during the open session of the convention which took the form of a meeting in which various executive members addressed the packed auditorium. In keeping with the theme of the convention, the speakers addressed current issues of national concern as well as highlighted new initiatives that will commence in the coming year.
The complete executive members are:
- Chairman – Anthony Boatswain
- Deputy Chairman – Clarice Modeste
- Political Leader – Dr Keith Mitchell
- Deputy Political Leader – Gregory Bowen
- General Secretary – Roland Bhola
- Assistant General Secretary – Peter David
- Recording Secretary – Steve Horsford
- Assistant Recording Secretary – Stan David Phillip
- Treasurer – Carlton Frederick
- Public Relations Officer – Emmalin Pierre
- Labour Relations Officer – Winston Garraway
- Welfare Officer – Edith McDonald
The floor members are:
- Oswald Gilbert
- Kenneth Noel
- Deborah Charles
- Cletus St Paul
- Bertrand John
- Bartholomew Scott Baptiste
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Congratulations are in order for the newly elected. Looking forward under the leadership of OUR Honorable Dr. Mitchell as GRENAD’s economical structure CONTINUES TO EVOLVE in strength.
GOD BLESS GRENADA …..