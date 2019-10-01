Scholarship opportunities under the GOG/CDB funded project ‘Awakening Special Potential By Investing In Restoration And Empowerment’ (ASPIRE)

The Government of Grenada (GoG) through financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), implemented the Awakening Special Potential by Investing in Restoration and Empowerment (ASPIRE), Youth-at-risk Project, through the Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment.

The project provides opportunities for Graduate and Post-graduate studies targeting practitioners in the field of General Psychology (PhD), with concentration in Clinical Psychology and Counselling. The ministry is inviting applications from suitably qualified Grenadian nationals to pursue studies in the following areas for the academic year 2020.

Type of Award Area Mode Institution PhD General Psychology with concentration in Clinical Psychology and Counselling. On Site An accredited University in a CDB member country (see list attached)

ELIGIBILITY

Applicants must:

Be citizens of Grenada

Not be older than forty-five (45) years

Have an Undergraduate Degree that will enable entry to a Graduate or Postgraduate programme at the respective universities

Be employed within the main Social Services Sector

Have at least five (5) years relevant work experience

Apply to the respective institutions and have received an unconditional offer of admission

REQUIREMENTS

Certified copies of academic certificates

Official academic transcript

Certified copies of Birth Certificate or Passport (Front/ Data Page)

Copies of Application Form (to be obtained from the Ministry of Education’s Scholarship Desk)

Two (2) Letters of reference Reference

Passport size Photographs

Acceptance Letter from the University

VALUE OF AWARDS

Awards will cover the costs of:

Tuition

Accommodation

CONDITIONS OF AWARDS

Awardees must execute a bond which obligates them to return home upon completion of study and work within the sector for a minimum period of five (5) years.

Awardees must pursue the chosen program through to completion. No request for change of program would be entertained.

Complete applications which must include a copy of all required documents must be submitted to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development on or before 15 October 2019.

Open Date: 30 August 2019

Deadline: 15 October 2019

For further information, please contact the ASPIRE Project Coordinating Unit, Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment, at telephone number 440-2269 EXT 21538 or email aspirepc4@gmail.com

or

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers 440-2737/2738 or email scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.

Attachment

Eligible Countries

To foster competition Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) permits consultants (firms and individuals) from eligible countries to offer consulting services for projects it finances. Eligible countries are member countries of CDB, as listed below or subsequently revised and any other countries which are indicated as eligible in the Financing Agreement.

BORROWING MEMBERS

1. Anguilla 2. Antigua and Barbuda 3. Bahamas 4. Barbados 5. Belize 6. British Virgin Islands 7. Cayman Islands 8. Dominica 9. Grenada 10. Guyana 11. Haiti 12. Jamaica 13. Montserrat 14. Saint Kitts and Nevis 15. Saint Lucia 16. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 17. Suriname 18. Trinidad and Tobago 19. Turks and Caicos Islands

NON-BORROWING MEMBERS

1. Brazil 2. Canada 3. China 4. Colombia 5. Germany 6. Italy 7. Mexico 8. United Kingdom 9. Venezuela

Ministry of Social Development