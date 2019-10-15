Grenada has a new Honorary Consul for the Kingdom of Spain in the person of Lisa Taylor.

On Tuesday, 15 October, Taylor, an attorney-at-law for 23 years was presented with her Instruments of Appointment by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Peter David.

Taylor now officially fills the post left vacant following the retirement of the former Honorary Consul, Allan Bierzynski.

The brief ceremony occurred at the minister’s office at the Ministerial Complex. In presenting her with her instruments of appointment, Minister David pledged the support of his ministry in the exercise of her duties. “I’m pleased to present to you this Exequatur at the occasion of your appointment as Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Spain to Grenada… and I look forward to working with you.”

Minister David also commented on the enduring relations between Grenada and Spain, which began in 1976 when both countries established diplomatic relations. Grenada is accredited under Spain’s embassy in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Spain’s Ambassador to the region, Ambassador José María Fernández López de Turiso presented his Credentials to Governor-General Dame Cécile La Grenade in April 2014.

