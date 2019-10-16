The St Andrew’s Development Organisation in collaboration with the Pink Ribbon Society is pleased to announce its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk 2019, from Tivoli to Grenville carpark.

Participants will have the opportunity to win prizes during the event. Prizes such as gift certificates, appliances and gym membership are just a few of the exciting items available for lucky winners. Added to our partners listing are the SJC Grenville Drama Club, the Girl Guides of SAASS and SJC Grenville. Participants will have the opportunity to partake in the motivational healing session being led by Fr Edward Mark of the Anglican Church of Grenada. There will be four fresh produce vendors providing coconut water, fresh local juice, fruits and vegetables for sale.

There will be donation boxes along the route being handled by the Leo’s Club of St Andrew and the Rotaract Grenada East. Pink Ribbon tokens will be also on sale and all the proceeds go to the Pink Ribbon Society of Grenada. Mina Booker, Coordinator for this year’s walk is very pleased with the level of support received this year. T-shirts will be available for distribution from Monday 21 to Friday 25 at SADO’s office, Grand Bras, St Andrew.

Booker is encouraging the entire population to come out and support this initiative; do not let the victims/survivors walk alone. For more information please call 421 9339 or email: sadoexec1@gmail.com.

SADO