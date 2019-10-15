by Linda Straker

2020 budget will be presented on 20 November 2019

National Sustainable Development Plan will become guide for 2020 to 2035 budget presentations

Finance Minister Dr Keith Mitchell will be presenting the 2020 budget on 20 November 2019, almost 6 weeks after the ceremonial opening of the Third Session of the Tenth Parliament.

During the opening Head of State, Governor-General Dame Cécile La Grenade in her Traditional Throne speech, disclosed that the National Sustainable Development Plan will become the guide for all budget presentations from 2020 to 2035.

The plan will officially be presented to parliament the same day that the budget will be presented.

“The policy agenda guiding the general path followed by my government for the fiscal year 2020 will be aligned with the goals of the National Sustainable Development Plan, (NSDP). In fact, the national plan will provide the strategic direction for all national budgets for the ensuing years through 2035,” the Governor-General told the joint sitting of the Houses of Parliament.

“The strategic priorities of the 2020 budget and the work programmes of all ministries, departments and agencies are framed within the context of my government’s medium-term agenda, which guides public sector implementation of the strategic actions that are aligned with goals of the national plan,” she said.

The NSDP will implement a systematic and coordinated framework to guide Grenada’s sustainable development agenda from 2020 to 2035. The plan focuses on promoting balanced, harmonious, and inclusive development in Grenada.

The cabinet on Tuesday met in the special meeting to approve votes for the budget. The Finance Committee which includes all members of the Lower House or House of Representatives is also expected to review and approved allocated in the budget before it is officially presented to the house and debated.