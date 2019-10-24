Three men will appear at the Sauteurs Magistrate Court on Thursday, 24 October 2019 having been charged in connection with the seizure of 406 pounds of cannabis.

Kamara Lampkin, 39 years and Kebba Omoro Foye alias “Plazar” 39 years both citizens of St Vincent and The Grenadines, and Rawlin Baker 42 years of Mt Rich, St Patrick, have been jointly charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug and Conspiracy to Trafficking in a Controlled Drug.

An additional charge of Importing a Controlled Drug was laid against Kamara Lampkin and Kebba Omoro Foye.

Meanwhile, Tyheria James 21 years, Unemployed of River Sallee, St Patrick and Kenneth Mac Neil Frederick 33 years, Auto Body Repairman of Salisbury Road, St Andrew have been jointly charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug following the confiscation of 1/2 kilo of cocaine.

They will appear at the St George’s Magistrate Court on Thursday, 24 October 2019.

Office of Commissioner of Police