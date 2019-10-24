by Linda Straker

Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) conference on 28–29 October 2019

BRI is a global development strategy by the Chinese government involving 152 countries

China ready to synergise BRI with Grenada’s national strategic plan 2030

The Chinese government will be holding a 2-day conference in Grenada to provide a better understanding of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched 6 years ago, which several CARICOM countries have signed.

“In order to jointly promote cooperation between China and Caribbean countries on BRI, the Chinese Government and the Grenadian government will hold a “China-Caribbean Conference on BRI Implementation” in St George, Grenada from 28-29 October, in the Crown Ballroom of Radisson Grenada Beach Resort,” said the invitation from the Chinese Embassy in Grenada. “The conference will be focusing on the principles, paths, roles played by all parties in the implementation of BRI,” the invitation said.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a global development strategy adopted by the Chinese government involving infrastructure development and investments in 152 countries and international organisations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas.

The Belt and Road initiative is seen as another important one that will bring tremendous benefits to countries to promote international cooperation on a larger scale. Besides Grenada, other CARICOM countries which have signed the BRI memorandum include Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Guyana, and Suriname.

Foreign Affairs Minister Peter David attended the second BRI Forum for International Cooperation held in China in early 2019. During the forum, David met with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi. During a discussion, Yi said that the Chinese side welcomes Grenada to join the big family of the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Yi believes that this will inject impetus into Grenada’s national development and construction and push for more achievements in the development of bilateral relations. “The Chinese side is ready to synergise the Belt and Road Initiative with Grenada’s National Strategic Plan 2030 so as to share opportunities and draw on each other’s strengths for the greater benefit of the two peoples,” said a statement on a Chinese website dedicated to providing news about the BRI.

The United States and most members of the European Union have openly voiced opposition to the BRI.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.