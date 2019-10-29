All preprimary and primary school students on the sister isle of Petite Martinique are beneficiaries of free school lunches for a month.

The Communal Credit Union has decided to reach out in this way, to meaningfully impact the Petite Martinique community, among others, to mark the organisation’s 55 years of existence.

The Communal Credit Union, which has a branch in Carriacou, determined to touch the lives of the school children so that the gesture can reach many households this October, which is also celebrated as the Month of the Child.

In a short ceremony on 23 October at the Petite Martinique RC School, principal Reuben Patrice, received the cheque for $1,800 from Supervisor of the Communal Credit Union Branch in Carriacou, Cassandra Cox-Peters.

Patrice said the school and the parents were impressed by and grateful for such a gesture, which does not take place in Petite Martinique often. He said this thoughtfulness could be the start of a broader relationship with the Communal Credit Union, and noted also, that the donation represents a financial ease for parents for the month.

The General Manager of the credit union, Lydia Courtney Francis, took the opportunity to encourage students to save, and presented piggy saving banks to each class teacher, prompting the classes to each save towards a school activity, such as the upcoming Christmas party.

The credit union team afterwards took time to show some love and handed out meals to all preschoolers, before leaving for Carriacou. The team was also a part of International Credit Union Day celebrations on the sister isle of Carriacou the following day. Participants of the recently completed Brian Campbell Training Programme were presented with certificates certified by TAMCC. The programme paid for by the Communal, helps to equip members in Carriacou with marketable skills.

Also attending the presentation event was the teaching staff of the school, students, the kitchen staff, and Communications and Marketing Officer with the Communal, Sherene Thomas.

Communal Credit Union

