Local NGOs are expressing concerns regarding a statement made by the Ministry of Education representative on the issue of corporal punishment.

As part of the Child Month initiative during a broadcast on Monday, 14 October 2019 on the GBN mid-morning Buzz programme, he stated that there was a place for “flogging/corporal punishment.”

This statement is of deep concern as the Ministry of Education is meant to be working towards the abolishment of corporal punishment in schools.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) clearly states that all forms of abuse including corporal punishment are a violation of children’s rights.

Several past reports have recommended to the State that they should take all necessary steps to abolish corporal punishment in schools, homes and the penal system.

We strongly believe that corporal punishment contributes to the violence and abuse which plagues our society.

We call on the government through the Ministry of Education to ensure that the articles of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (which Grenada ratified in 1999) be adhered to.

Grenada Association of Professional Social Workers (GAPSW)

Grenada Human Rights Organisation (GHRO) Inc