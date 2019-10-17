Plans are well on stream for the hosting of the fifth annual Corn Festival carded for Sunday, 27 October 2019 in Carriacou.

Known for growing a large quantity of corn, patrons will again witness a wide variety of product prepared from corn including: coo-coo, cornbread, corn cake, conkie/paime, corn porridge and corn-kebabs, popcorn, roast corn etc.

The 2019 festival is again being organised under the theme, “Discover and Relish Corn’s Goodness”.

Coordinators of this unique event, Dexter Lendore and Dexter Leggard, noted that Corn Fest 2019 is intended to inspire and encourage community togetherness while exploring the variety of products derived from corn.

Corn has been the predominant staple food enjoyed by ancestors and is a permanent feature at the island’s traditional Saraca smoked food.

The festival comes at a time when corn products have been at an all-time low on the island due to changes in the weather pattern.

The day’s event which will be held at the popular Foot Print Bar, close to Lauriston Airport will showcase a number of Carriacou’s cultural traditions including stringband music and May Pole dancing.

The venue, according to the organisers, with its turquoise water, easy access, adequate parking and spacious sandy grounds, is perfect for such an event.

Lendore and Leggard who both have extensive background and knowledge in the local cultural and tourism landscape, are hoping that Corn Fest will continue to be an additional feature on the island’s cultural calendar.

The event is endorsed by the Grenada Tourism Authority, the Antillean Group, along with other cooperate sponsors.

For more information: Dexter Lendore – 407-5190, lexydex@hotmail.com; Dexter Leggard – 536-0436, dexter.leggard@gmail.com