Conception Dance Theatre, in collaboration with Carriacou Culture Train Stringband group, will host ‘Dance Carriacou’, a free dance workshop on Saturday, 26 October 2019 at John’s Unique Conference Room in Hillsborough, Carriacou.

The dance classes, offering a fusion of modern and Caribbean folk dance, will be taught by Cecilia Griffith, Artistic Director and Choreographer of Conception Dance Theatre. Griffith, who founded Conception Dance Theatre in 2007, is excited to work with Carriacou Culture Train Stringband on this new initiative to provide children in Carriacou with opportunities to experience different styles of dance and help the art form flourish.

Rina Mills, a representative for Culture Train Stringband, looks forward to Dance Carriacou as the exposure will help expand the scope of dance and diversify its inclusion in the many festivals that Carriacou has to offer.

‘Dance Carriacou’ consists of two free dance classes for students and adults on Saturday, 26 October. The first class, for primary students (ages 7 -11), will run from 10 am to 11:30 am. This will be followed by the class for secondary students and adults from 11:30 am to 1 pm. The dress code for the workshop is exercise or dance clothes. No jeans will be allowed. Interested participants can contact Rina Mills at 533-0825 or Cecilia Griffith at 449-4373 to register.