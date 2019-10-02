A St John resident has been charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug in connection with the seizure of 32-pounds of cannabis.

The drug, which was concealed in a TV box, was intercepted during the search of a motor vessel, at the Carenage, St George’s, shortly after its arrival from Carriacou on Monday, 30 September 2019.

Charged in connection with the drug seizure is Carlson Charles, 34 years, Vendor of Upper Depradine Street, Gouyave, St John.

Charles appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court, today, 2 October 2019 and was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 with two sureties. He is due back in court on 11 November 2019.

Office of Commissioner of Police