EASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK

VACANCY

Suitably qualified citizens of member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) are invited to apply to fill the post of Economic Statistician I, in the Statistics Department (SD), at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, headquartered in Basseterre, St Kitts. The successful candidate will be based in St Kitts and will be hired initially on a two (2) year contractual engagement with the opportunity to transfer to the permanent establishment based on performance. All applicants must complete the ECCB Employment application form which is available on the ECCB Website (www.eccb-centralbank.org).

APPLICANTS MUST HAVE:

A minimum of a first degree in Economics, Statistics, Accounting, Finance or Mathematics or other related field

Intermediate knowledge of Microsoft Excel

Strong analytical, quantitative, critical thinking and problem solving skills

A positive attitude and strong work ethic

A high level of interest and motivation in data management and data analytics

The ability to function independently and also to work as part of a team

Strong written and oral communication.

The following would be considered as assets

At least three (3) years of relevant working experience

A postgraduate degree in any of the areas specified above

Some working knowledge of statistical packages such as SPSS, Eviews and SAS.

DUTIES

The successful candidate will be directly responsible to the Director, SD, for the proper performance of his/her duties, which upon completion of appropriate training will include:

Maintaining databases for macroeconomic and financial statistics by collecting, processing, validating and analysing data through the use of data analytical tools; and preparing the data for dissemination Assisting in providing technical support to the Central Statistics Offices (CSO) in the compilation of External Sector Statistics (ESS) or National Accounts Compilation of Monetary and Financial Statistics Preparing analytical/policy reports and papers Applying statistical techniques including estimating and forecasting data Evaluating sources of information and statistical methods and procedures used in order to ensure validity, reliability, accuracy and usability of the data and make recommendations for enhancing the quality of the data Any other duties which may be assigned.

SALARY

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Applications MUST be submitted online ONLY via the ECCB’s Website (www.eccb-centralbank.org) along with certified copies of certificates.

Deadline for submission of application is 08 November 2019.

Note:

Applicants may enquire of the Human Resource Department to ascertain receipt of applications Only candidates shortlisted for the selection process will be contacted Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit additional documents and undertake various assessments.

