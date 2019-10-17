International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICC), took place on Saturday, 21 September 2019, and is one of the world’s largest annual preservation and volunteer efforts to safeguard our oceans and beaches.

To commemorate ICC, CYEN Grenada partnered with organisations throughout the tri-island and coordinated 18 beach clean-ups with over 200 volunteers.

This Saturday, 19 October 2019, the general public is invited to partake in one final ICC clean up at the Petit Bacaye Beach, St David from 9 am.

Light refreshments and clean up materials will be provided.

Participants are encouraged to walk with reusable gloves, water bottles and/or a mesh bag to help minimise the use of latex gloves and plastic bags on the day. We look forward to seeing you! For more information or if you’d like to spearhead your own clean up contact Sheddonna Richardson at 533-7244 or email grenada@cyen.org.

CYEN