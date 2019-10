The Inland Revenue Division reminds taxpayers that effective 2 January 2020, income tax declarations would not be accepted by the division unless the declarations are accompanied by a copy of the related financial statements.

The division encourages taxpayers to comply with this rule as mandated by Section 72 of the Income Tax Act No. 36 of 1994.

Inland Revenue Division striving for greater taxpayer compliance.

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division