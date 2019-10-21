The funeral service of Dr Trevor Friday is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 22 October 2019 at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sauteurs according to Anglican rites.

The Friday Family invites the general public, along with dignitaries alike to join them as they celebrate the life of Dr Trevor Friday, a true son of the soil. Dr Friday aka “Doc” was not only a noteworthy medical doctor respected and loved by all, but an admired musician and producer that made his mark and lasting legacy within Grenadian culture. At the very root of his legacy was his heart of gold embodied by his love of people and community.

Special tributes are scheduled to begin at 11:30 am and will include cultural and musical ambassadors as well as government representatives. This will be followed by a funeral service at 1 pm at the St Patrick’s Catholic Church and burial at the St Patrick’s Anglican churchyard, thereafter.

For more detailed information regarding the funeral service, call 473-458-1897 or email arfriday@gmail.com.

The Friday Family