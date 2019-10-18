The general public is hereby informed that effective, Friday, 18 October 2019, the retail prices of petroleum products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene, and LPG Cooking Gas) in the State of Grenada will be as follows:

GRENADA

Products Old Price New Price Gasoline $15.61/IG $14.73/IG Diesel $14.66/IG $14.63/IG Kerosene $9.34/IG $8.99/IG LPG (Cooking Gas) 20 lb Cylinder $40.00 $40.00 100 lb Cylinder $219.40 $214.00 Bulk $2.30/lb $2.20/lb Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder $37.00 $37.00

CARRIACOU

Products Old Price New Price Gasoline $15.79/IG $14.91/IG Diesel $14.84/IG $14.81/IG Kerosene $9.53/IG $9.18/IG LPG (Cooking Gas) 20 lb Cylinder $49.00 $49.00 100 lb Cylinder $242.40 $237.00 Bulk $2.30/lb $2.20/lb Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder $46.00 $46.00

PETITE MARTINIQUE

Products Old Price New Price Gasoline $10.29/IG $9.41/IG Diesel $9.34/IG $9.31/IG Kerosene $9.53IG $9.18/IG LPG (Cooking Gas) 20 lb Cylinder $49.00 $49.00 100 lb Cylinder $242.40 $237.00 Bulk $2.30/lb $2.20/lb Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder $46.00 $46.00

The new retail prices are computed based on the average FOB costs, that is ex-refinery prices, for the period 16 September 2019 to 13 October 2019.

Consumers are strongly encouraged to immediately notify the Price Control/Consumer Affairs Unit in the Ministry of Finance, of any instance of overpricing at telephone number 440-1369.

