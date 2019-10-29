PROJECT TITLE:

Development and Implementation of Grenada Green Cooling Communication Strategy

TYPE OF CONTRACT:

Consultancy

COUNTRY OF ASSIGNMENT:

Grenada

ANTICIPATED PROJECT START:

December 2019

The scope of this service contract is determined by the Sustainable Phase-out of Ozone Depleting Substances (SPODS) Project, which is jointly implemented by the National Ozone Unit within the Grenadian Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation and the German International Development Corporation (GIZ). The SPODS project is co-funded by the EU Commission and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The purpose of this Request for Proposals is to hire a qualified consultant to generate awareness on the advantages of green cooling technologies in Grenada; specifically, by making information material available to stakeholders from the private sector (reseller, end-users (e.g. interested in buying fridges and air conditioning) and investors, focusing on special industries such as hotels and supermarkets), policy level (procurement officers, political decision-makers, technical officers) and environmental advocates in Grenada and the Caribbean region.

GIZ now requests eligible bidders to submit their proposals in providing these services. Interested persons must provide expressive information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the services, namely the provision of an expert with the following skillsets:

Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in Communications/PR or a related discipline to the relevant subject area

At least 5 years of experience in public relations, communication and work with the media

Excellent knowledge of Grenada’s media landscape (print, online, social media, TV and radio)

Ideally, an understanding of cooling, energy and climate-related topics

Experiences in using social media and other online media

Experience with media production

Experience in event management, ideally in organisations of technical roadshows

Very good working knowledge of ITC technologies (related software, phone, fax, email, the internet) and computer applications (e.g. MS Office)

Ability to express oneself well both verbally and in writing; polished, target-group oriented style

Excellent writing skills in English.

Interested parties are invited to submit the following documents to complete their proposals:

Technical offer

Price offer

Company/Consultant details including full (company) name, full address, phone and email

Company/Consultant profile

CV

Previous experience with similar jobs. A summary description (including scope and location) of similar projects undertaken with contact details of reference principal.

Interested parties may obtain further detailed information including the Terms of Reference (TOR) describing the exact scope of works in greater depth by contacting DO_inquiry@giz.de. Please make the subject line of your email communication on this matter: “Request for TORs – Development and Implementation of Gender Sensitivity Mainstreaming Tool and Training Workshop for Climate Finance Project.”

For consideration, all interested and qualified persons should submit the aforementioned documents electronically as a single PDF by 4:30 pm (16:30 hours) Eastern Caribbean time no later than 8 November 2019. The proposal should be sent to the following email address: DO_Quotation@giz.de. Please make the subject line of your email communication on this matter: “RFP – Development and Implementation of Development and Implementation of Grenada Green Cooling Communication Strategy”.

Please do not send other unrequested documents, and please do not use other submission channels like Hightail, Vimeo, Google Drive, Dropbox etc.

GIZ will inform all companies that handed in proposals about the result of the evaluation process and whether they were successful in the tendering process.

