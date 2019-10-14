The German Development Cooperation (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ) GmbH (www.giz.de) seeks to employ a qualified and reputable

JUNIOR TECHNICAL ADVISOR

working on Climate, Energy & Cooling

to support the implementation activities in Grenada and in the region for the programme “Cool Contributions fighting Climate Change” (C4).

Starting date for the successful candidate will be December 2019.

Financed by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) under its International Climate Initiative (IKI), the Government of Grenada and the German Development Cooperation Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) are jointly implementing the project “Cool Contributions fighting Climate Change” (C4) providing support in meeting Grenada’s climate targets in the Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Foam (RAC&F) sector.

The successful candidate will work closely, on a day-to-day basis, with the counterparts in the Energy Division of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport & Implementation in Grenada. He/she will also collaborate with the local GIZ team working on climate protection and resilience.

He/she will be based in Grenada, but with occasional regional or international missions. He/she will assist the project implementation with a focus on:

Supporting the implementation of Grenada’s green cooling action plan and related activities

Assisting with the implementation of the project capacity building measures with stakeholders from the energy and cooling sector

Supporting the integration of climate-friendly cooling into national and climate web-portals in Grenada and the region

Assist with the facilitation of an effective stakeholder engagement process, including the organisation of workshops and training

Assisting in the implementation of awareness-raising activities regarding green cooling and supporting implementation of the communication strategy for the project

Qualifications:

University degree, ideally in a subject related to climate change mitigation, energy economics or refrigeration and air-conditioning

Professional experience and required competencies:

At least 1 year of professional working experience in public advisory services or in the private sector, ideally with a focus on a technical field, such as refrigeration and air-conditioning, climate change mitigation, energy, buildings or similar fields

First-hand experience in project implementation and multi-stakeholder coordination across various sectors in Grenada

Technical background and experiences in working with analytical data and technical report writing

Experience with public awareness-raising and capacity building activities would be an asset

Excellent organisational skills

Ability to work in a team

Valid driver’s licence

Applications:

Excellent command of MS Office

Good working knowledge of modern telecommunication systems (telephone, e-mail, internet)

Application Information:

If you are interested, kindly submit your cover letter, CV and valid driver’s licence copy in PDF form and in English to HRCaribbean@giz.de

Candidate’s application will be received by 5 November 2019.

NOTE: Due to the high volume of applications received, we will only contact applicants who are being considered. Thank you for your understanding. All documents will be dealt with strict confidentiality.