Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Cluster Manager for a Grenada Floriculture Industry Project.

PREAMBLE

Reporting to Compete Caribbean, the Cluster Manager is responsible for the delivery of the following products:

A detailed implementation work plan (inclusive of monitoring and evaluation plan) and schedule, 2 weeks after start of consultancy

4 timely project progress reports for every three month period of implementation, using a template provided, 10 days after close of the period

Project closing report inclusive of the sustainability plan for the Cluster, no later than 1 month after close of the project

Mission reports, as identified in the work plan or as otherwise requested.

SKILLS

Education: Postgraduate degree in Business Administration, Project Management, or related field.

Experience: At least 5 years of working experience in project management and/or in project monitoring and evaluation. Specific experience in the following areas: private sector development, cluster management. Experience in the Floriculture Industry will be an asset.

Languages: Excellent ability to communicate in English, both written and spoken.

Core and Technical Competencies:

Excellent communication skills and ability to establish and maintain good working relations with private sector, government and other organisations

Facilitation and leadership skills with ability to relate to broad range of stakeholders

Ability to collect and analyse data and information

Demonstrated skills in project preparation and report writing

Trustworthiness and integrity and a demonstrated ability to work independently in challenging environments

Have a flexible approach and persistence to optimise results.

Opportunity Summary:

Type of contract and modality: Product and External Services Contractual, Lump Sum

Length of contract: 12 months

Starting date: 1 January 2020.

Applicants should submit Curriculum Vitae to the:

Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association

Ocean House

Morne Rouge

St George

Grenada

or e-mail to pancy@ghta.org – deadline for receipt of application is 25 October 2019.