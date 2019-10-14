Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Cluster Manager for a Grenada Floriculture Industry Project.
PREAMBLE
Reporting to Compete Caribbean, the Cluster Manager is responsible for the delivery of the following products:
- A detailed implementation work plan (inclusive of monitoring and evaluation plan) and schedule, 2 weeks after start of consultancy
- 4 timely project progress reports for every three month period of implementation, using a template provided, 10 days after close of the period
- Project closing report inclusive of the sustainability plan for the Cluster, no later than 1 month after close of the project
- Mission reports, as identified in the work plan or as otherwise requested.
SKILLS
Education: Postgraduate degree in Business Administration, Project Management, or related field.
Experience: At least 5 years of working experience in project management and/or in project monitoring and evaluation. Specific experience in the following areas: private sector development, cluster management. Experience in the Floriculture Industry will be an asset.
Languages: Excellent ability to communicate in English, both written and spoken.
Core and Technical Competencies:
- Excellent communication skills and ability to establish and maintain good working relations with private sector, government and other organisations
- Facilitation and leadership skills with ability to relate to broad range of stakeholders
- Ability to collect and analyse data and information
- Demonstrated skills in project preparation and report writing
- Trustworthiness and integrity and a demonstrated ability to work independently in challenging environments
- Have a flexible approach and persistence to optimise results.
Opportunity Summary:
- Type of contract and modality: Product and External Services Contractual, Lump Sum
- Length of contract: 12 months
- Starting date: 1 January 2020.
Applicants should submit Curriculum Vitae to the:
Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association
Ocean House
Morne Rouge
St George
Grenada
or e-mail to pancy@ghta.org – deadline for receipt of application is 25 October 2019.
Leave a Reply