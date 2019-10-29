by Linda Straker

Information Ministry will be added to the portfolio of Minister Emmalin Pierre

Senator Winston Garraway will continue to serve as the minister responsible for NaDMA

Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has confirmed that as of Friday, 1 November 2019, a new minister will be assigned the portfolio of Information Minister.

The Information Ministry will be added to the portfolio of Minister Emmalin Pierre who is currently the Minister for Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs.

The previous Information Minister was Senator Winston Garraway and this was included with the Ministry of Climate Resilience, Environment, Forestry, Fisheries and Disaster Management. Garraway had responsibility for Information and Disaster Management.

Garraway’s senatorial post has not been revoked. He will continue to serve as the minister responsible for the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA).

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.