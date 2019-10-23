by Linda Straker

Kisha Alexander-Grant met with Grenada’s Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II

Courtesy call was at Buckingham Palace

Months after presenting her credentials as Grenada’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Kisha Alexander-Grant met with the Head of the Commonwealth – Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday, 22 October 2019.

The courtesy call at Buckingham Palace had the two engaging in a private meeting for no more than 20 minutes. “It was indeed a pleasure meeting Her Majesty, our Head of State. We had a very engaging discussion on a variety of topics,” said Alexander-Grant who became the country’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in October 2018.

“I am simply motivated to get on with the job and effectively represent Grenada’s interests in the UK. There is much to be done, especially in this period of uncertainty,” she said.

“As the diplomat here at this time, I look forward to working with, and on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to strengthen the relationship between our two peoples; as well as the relationship between our homeland and the diaspora communities,” she added.

Alexander-Grant previously served as press secretary to Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell and is the second woman to hold that post in recent times. Ruth Rouse was a previous High Commissioner.

The last appointed resident ambassador was Karl Hood, who was preceded by Joslyn Whiteman.