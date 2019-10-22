by Linda Straker

A young man who entered the workforce as an Imani trainee, was recently awarded a master’s degree scholarship and internship due to high performance during his bachelor’s studies.

Kason Charles left Grenada in 2014 to pursue studies in Russia, after five years of studying in Moscow he has achieved his bachelor’s degree in Agronomy. He recently received another scholarship to pursue a master’s degree in the same field at the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (RUDN).

A news release on Grenada’s Russian Embassy website said that during the master’s degree studies, Charles will study plant protection with a focus on bacteriology, agrochemicals, pesticides, plant quarantine, mycology and entomology in addition to agricultural statistics.

“As part of the internship at the Federal Centre for Grain Quality Assurance, Kason is involved in a wide variety of food security, food quality testing and assurance, work with plant pesticide and heavy metal residue in agriculture produce, seed quality inspection and GMO testing,” said the release.

“Through this valuable experience Kason will gain the knowledge needed to contribute to the enhancement of Grenadian agricultural stock in compliance with modern international standard requirements,” the release explained.

The Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, also known as RUDN University, is an educational and research institution located in Moscow. It was established in 1960 to provide higher education to international students. Today more than 31,000 students from more than 155 countries study at RUDN University and include future mathematicians, physicists and chemists, agricultural workers and ecologists, doctors and medical workers, economists, linguists and diplomats.