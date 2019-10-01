After 4 days of nail-biting competition, Grenfin Swim Club managed to regain the championship title which slipped away in 2018.
The annual Grenfin Invitational Meet is used as trials event for the selection of the national team members who will represent Grenada at the OECS Championships scheduled for 7-10 November 2019 in St Vincent.
The Grenfin Invitational was keenly contested by the second major swim club in Grenada, Sailfish. While Sailfish has shown tremendous improvement over the past few years, at the end Grenfin prevailed as champion with 2,032 points followed by Sailfish with 1,969 points. The ongoing strengthening of the base of swimmers in Grenada supports the growth and development of a strong cadre of swimmers with potential to represent Grenada nationally.
While welcoming sponsor, George F Huggins with the brand Lucozade, President of Grenfin, Dwayne Gellineau noted that over the past three years we have seen upsurge of interest in the sport of swimming both from within the swimming fraternity and the general public, noting this continues to speak well for the development of the sport.
President of GASA, Peron Johnson, welcomed the increased level of competition and participation in the sport, she expressed that given the size of Grenada, she looks forward to the day when we will compete as one large club divided into houses similar to the school-based competition structure.
At the end of the weekend the following individuals emerged as age group champions:
- Girls 6 & Under: Faith Watson, Grenfin Swim Club Grenada
- Boys 6 & Under: Rowan Brow, Sailfish
- Girls 7-8: Zeia Ollivierre, Grenfin Swim Club Grenada
- Boys 7-8: Jaaziel Francis, Sailfish
- Girls 9-10: Emma McIntosh, Sailfish
- Boys 9-10: Elliot Fletcher, Sailfish
- Girls 11-12: Sara Dowden, Sailfish
- Boys 11-12: Nathan Fletcher, Sailfish
- Girls 13-14: Kimberly Ince, Grenfin Swim Club Grenada
- Boys 13-14: Zackary Gresham, Grenfin Swim Club Grenada
- Girls 15 & Over: Kaiya Ramdhanny, Grenfin Swim Club Grenada
- Boys 15 & Over: Eli Zerpa, Sailfish
Numerous Meet Records were also established as follows:
- Girls 13-14 500 Free: 5:26.21: 9/26/2019: Anaika Charles – Grenfins
- Girls 13-14 200 Free: 2:01.53: 9/27/2019: Anaika Charles – Grenfins
- Boys 13-14 200 Fly: 2:09.21: 9/26/2019: Zackary Gresham – Grenfins
- Boys 13-14 100 Back: 54.48: 9/27/2019: ZackaryGresham – Grenfins
- Boys 13-14 200 Breast: 2:20.98: 9/27/2019: Zackary Gresham – Grenfins
- Boys 13-14 50 Fly: 24.03: 9/28/2019: Zackary Gresham– Grenfins
- Boys 13-14 200 Back: 2:01.74: 9/28/2019: Zackary Gresham– Grenfins
- Boys 13-14 50 Back: 25.49: 9/29/2019: Zackary Gresham– Grenfins
- Boys 13-14 100 Fly: 54.01: 9/29/2019: Zackary Gresham – Grenfins
- Boys 13-14 100 Breast: 1:03.95: 9/29/2019: Zackary Gresham –Grenfins
- Boys 15&O 100 Fly: 52.05: 9/29/2019: Dajenel Williams – Unattached
- Boys 15&O 200 Fly: 1:55.97: 9/26/2019: Dajenel Williams – Unattached
- Boys 50 Free: 23.36: 9/26/2019: Dajenel Williams – Unattached
- Boys 15&O 50 Fly: 23.87: 9/28/2019: Dajenel Williams – Unattached
- Boys 15&O 200 Free: 1:47.71: 9/27/2019: Eli Zerpa – Sailfish
- Boys 15&O 200 Breast: 2:28.30: 9/27/2019: Eli Zerpa – Sailfish
- Boys 15&O 200 IM: 2:02.87: 9/29/2019: Eli Zerpa – Sailfish
- Girls 13-14 100 Back: 1:02.10: 9/27/2019: Kimberly Ince – Grenfins
- Girls 13-14 50 Free: 24.93: 9/28/2019: Kimberly Ince – Grenfins
- Girls 13-14 200 Back: 2:16.02: 9/28/2019: Kimberly Ince – Grenfins
- Girls 13-14 100 Free: 55.01: 9/29/2019: Kimberly Ince – Grenfins
- Girls 13-14 50 Back: 28.67: 9/29/2019: Kimberly Ince – Grenfins
- Boys 11-12 200 Breast: 2:34.06: 9/27/2019: Nathan Fletcher – Sailfish
- Boys 11-12 50 Fly: 25.26: 9/28/2019: Nathan Fletcher – Sailfish
- Boys 7-8 25 Fly: 15.18: 9/28/2019: Jaaziel Francis – Sailfish
- Boys 7-8 25 Breast: 18.69: 9/28/2019: Jaaziel Francis – Sailfish
- Boys 7-8 50 Free: 31.62: 9/28/2019: Jaaziel Francis – Sailfish
- Girls 13-14 50 Fly: 27.42: 9/28/2019: Ariann Clouden – Grenfins
- Girls 13-14 100 Fly: 1:03.10: 9/29/2019: Gabrielle Hyson – Grenfins
- Boys 6 & U 25 Fly: 24.36: 9/28/2019: Rowan Brow – Sailfish
- Girls 6 & U 50 Back: 51.10: 9/29/2019 Faith Watson – Grenfins
The Technical Committee of GASA will meet shortly to review the result of the just concluded meet to evaluate individual swimmers and name the potential 34-member team which will represent Grenada in November at the OECS Swimming Championships.
