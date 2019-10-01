After 4 days of nail-biting competition, Grenfin Swim Club managed to regain the championship title which slipped away in 2018.

The annual Grenfin Invitational Meet is used as trials event for the selection of the national team members who will represent Grenada at the OECS Championships scheduled for 7-10 November 2019 in St Vincent.

The Grenfin Invitational was keenly contested by the second major swim club in Grenada, Sailfish. While Sailfish has shown tremendous improvement over the past few years, at the end Grenfin prevailed as champion with 2,032 points followed by Sailfish with 1,969 points. The ongoing strengthening of the base of swimmers in Grenada supports the growth and development of a strong cadre of swimmers with potential to represent Grenada nationally.

While welcoming sponsor, George F Huggins with the brand Lucozade, President of Grenfin, Dwayne Gellineau noted that over the past three years we have seen upsurge of interest in the sport of swimming both from within the swimming fraternity and the general public, noting this continues to speak well for the development of the sport.

President of GASA, Peron Johnson, welcomed the increased level of competition and participation in the sport, she expressed that given the size of Grenada, she looks forward to the day when we will compete as one large club divided into houses similar to the school-based competition structure.

At the end of the weekend the following individuals emerged as age group champions:

Girls 6 & Under: Faith Watson, Grenfin Swim Club Grenada

Boys 6 & Under: Rowan Brow, Sailfish

Girls 7-8: Zeia Ollivierre, Grenfin Swim Club Grenada

Boys 7-8: Jaaziel Francis, Sailfish

Girls 9-10: Emma McIntosh, Sailfish

Boys 9-10: Elliot Fletcher, Sailfish

Girls 11-12: Sara Dowden, Sailfish

Boys 11-12: Nathan Fletcher, Sailfish

Girls 13-14: Kimberly Ince, Grenfin Swim Club Grenada

Boys 13-14: Zackary Gresham, Grenfin Swim Club Grenada

Girls 15 & Over: Kaiya Ramdhanny, Grenfin Swim Club Grenada

Boys 15 & Over: Eli Zerpa, Sailfish

Numerous Meet Records were also established as follows:

Girls 13-14 500 Free: 5:26.21: 9/26/2019: Anaika Charles – Grenfins

Girls 13-14 200 Free: 2:01.53: 9/27/2019: Anaika Charles – Grenfins

Boys 13-14 200 Fly: 2:09.21: 9/26/2019: Zackary Gresham – Grenfins

Boys 13-14 100 Back: 54.48: 9/27/2019: ZackaryGresham – Grenfins

Boys 13-14 200 Breast: 2:20.98: 9/27/2019: Zackary Gresham – Grenfins

Boys 13-14 50 Fly: 24.03: 9/28/2019: Zackary Gresham– Grenfins

Boys 13-14 200 Back: 2:01.74: 9/28/2019: Zackary Gresham– Grenfins

Boys 13-14 50 Back: 25.49: 9/29/2019: Zackary Gresham– Grenfins

Boys 13-14 100 Fly: 54.01: 9/29/2019: Zackary Gresham – Grenfins

Boys 13-14 100 Breast: 1:03.95: 9/29/2019: Zackary Gresham –Grenfins

Boys 15&O 100 Fly: 52.05: 9/29/2019: Dajenel Williams – Unattached

Boys 15&O 200 Fly: 1:55.97: 9/26/2019: Dajenel Williams – Unattached

Boys 50 Free: 23.36: 9/26/2019: Dajenel Williams – Unattached

Boys 15&O 50 Fly: 23.87: 9/28/2019: Dajenel Williams – Unattached

Boys 15&O 200 Free: 1:47.71: 9/27/2019: Eli Zerpa – Sailfish

Boys 15&O 200 Breast: 2:28.30: 9/27/2019: Eli Zerpa – Sailfish

Boys 15&O 200 IM: 2:02.87: 9/29/2019: Eli Zerpa – Sailfish

Girls 13-14 100 Back: 1:02.10: 9/27/2019: Kimberly Ince – Grenfins

Girls 13-14 50 Free: 24.93: 9/28/2019: Kimberly Ince – Grenfins

Girls 13-14 200 Back: 2:16.02: 9/28/2019: Kimberly Ince – Grenfins

Girls 13-14 100 Free: 55.01: 9/29/2019: Kimberly Ince – Grenfins

Girls 13-14 50 Back: 28.67: 9/29/2019: Kimberly Ince – Grenfins

Boys 11-12 200 Breast: 2:34.06: 9/27/2019: Nathan Fletcher – Sailfish

Boys 11-12 50 Fly: 25.26: 9/28/2019: Nathan Fletcher – Sailfish

Boys 7-8 25 Fly: 15.18: 9/28/2019: Jaaziel Francis – Sailfish

Boys 7-8 25 Breast: 18.69: 9/28/2019: Jaaziel Francis – Sailfish

Boys 7-8 50 Free: 31.62: 9/28/2019: Jaaziel Francis – Sailfish

Girls 13-14 50 Fly: 27.42: 9/28/2019: Ariann Clouden – Grenfins

Girls 13-14 100 Fly: 1:03.10: 9/29/2019: Gabrielle Hyson – Grenfins

Boys 6 & U 25 Fly: 24.36: 9/28/2019: Rowan Brow – Sailfish

Girls 6 & U 50 Back: 51.10: 9/29/2019 Faith Watson – Grenfins

The Technical Committee of GASA will meet shortly to review the result of the just concluded meet to evaluate individual swimmers and name the potential 34-member team which will represent Grenada in November at the OECS Swimming Championships.

GASA