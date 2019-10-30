The free annual Health and Diabetic Clinic, organised by Central Health – Grenada, St David’s Branch— Grenada Diabetes Association, Student National Medical Association – SGU Chapter and SGU doctors — is scheduled for Saturday, 23 November 2019.

The clinic will be held from 10 am to 2 pm at the Monsignor Cyril LaMontagne Community Centre, near St Dominic’s Church, St David.

Central Health – Grenada

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.