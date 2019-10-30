Officers from the Inland Revenue Division (IRD) will be in Carriacou from 28 October to 1 November 2019.

The officers will be at the Carriacou District Revenue Office on Thursday, 31 October 2019 to meet with the public to answer tax-related queries.

Persons wishing to meet with the officers on other days are asked to contact the Carriacou District Revenue Office to make arrangements.

This initiative will allow taxpayers in Carriacou and Petit Martinique to get some needed assistance with any tax-related matter including:

Making tax payments on all tax types including property tax

Registering businesses

Filing objections for property tax

Obtaining clarity/information on taxes in general.

The officers will be also be engaged in property-related fieldwork on both Carriacou and Petite Martinique during the week.

For more information contact the Carriacou District Revenue Office at 443-7388.

Comptroller, Inland Revenue Division

