Credit Unions in Grenada celebrated International Credit Union Day 2019 at Pearls Airstrip, St Andrew on 17 October 2019. Under the theme ‘Local Service, Global Reach’ over 1,300 credit union members converged to celebrate the 71st anniversary of ICU DAY 2019.

The day’s activities began with a march past from Simon Pasture to the airstrip. Philip Telesford, President of the Grenada Co-operative League Ltd, officially welcomed everyone in attendance and highlighted the significant growth of credit union movement in our tri-island state.

This year’s celebrations witnessed the largest turn-out of young persons in the movement over the last decade. The highly anticipated entertainment segment kicked off with an energetic performance by Finley ‘Scholar’ Jeffrey. This momentum continued with Abby, Khaos and L.E.D, Runi J, Slatta and Luni Spark and Electrify. The Loyalty Band closed off the segment, bringing the celebrations to an end.

Over in Carriacou, ICU DAY celebrations were held on 24 October at the Hillsborough Tennis Court. The event commenced with a march past from the Hillsborough Community Centre. This was followed by a brief opening ceremony with remarks from Henry Stiell, a former director at GUT Co-operative Credit Union, and a representative from the Grenada Co-operative League Ltd.

Members of Ariza, Communal and GUT Credit Union, the three credit unions on the island, turned out to celebrate and were entertained by Slatta, D Regulars, Lednek and the Culture Train String Band. Among persons in attendance were Hon. Kindra Mathurine-Stewart and Javan Williams, Minister and Permanent Secretary, respectively, in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs.

Ariza Credit Union captured the march past title in both Grenada and Carriacou. Follow the Grenada Co-operative League Ltd on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

Grenada Co-operative League

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.