The public is hereby informed that services at the General Hospital Laboratory, St George’s, will be interrupted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm on Wednesday, 2 October 2019.

This is as a result of permission being granted to the staff to attend the funeral service of Dr Barrymore McBarnette, who passed away on 19 September 2019. Dr McBarnette headed the Hospital’s Oncology Unit in St George’s where he gave over 40 years dedicated service.

The Ministry of Health and the General Hospital Management sincerely apologize for the inconveniences this may cause. Our offices will resume regular business operating hours on Thursday, 3 October 2019 at 8 am.

GIS