The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) has been advised by the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport of a medium chance of flooding Today Tuesday.

This condition is due to a band of moisture associated with the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) moving across the southern windward islands. The moisture band will bring showers, thundershowers and gusty winds.

As a result of the prevailing weather conditions, the Met Office has issued a warning for a medium chance of flooding and associated landslides. A marine warning is also in effect.

NaDMA encourages the general public to be cautious when travelling on the nation’s roads. Also, people living in Low lying areas, heed the flood warning issued by the Met office.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby, Public Relations Officer NaDMA on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, cell: 533-0766, or email: nadma@spiceisle.com and nadmapr@gmail.com.

