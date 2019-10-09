Two St Andrew residents have been remanded in custody and are awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to the offence of Housebreaking.

Officers of the Grenville Police Station walked into a crime in progress at an unoccupied home at Telescope, St Andrew on Friday, 4 October, 2019, where the two men, Dexter George, 33, and Jimmy Alexander, 29, both of Telescope, St Andrew were apprehended.

George appeared at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 8 October while his accomplice Alexander appeared at the said Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 9 October 2019.

Alexander who was armed with an offensive weapon, attempted a blindsided attack on one of the officers and was shot in the process. He is being treated for a gunshot wound to the right instep.

Both men pleaded guilty as charged and were remanded to custody. They will return to court on 18 October 2019 for sentencing.

Office of Commissioner of Police