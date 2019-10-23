The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) advises the general public that it will institute a system shutdown at the Annandale Water Treatment Plant on Thursday, 24 October 2019 in an effort to address the current water challenges.

The Annandale Water Treatment Plant is NAWASA’s largest water treatment facility, producing on average 2.5 million gallons of water per day. The system serves on average 57,000 customers stretched from Annandale through to Point Salines. The treatment plant is supplied by 3 transmission lines from the dam.

On Thursday, 17 October 2019, NAWASA’s distribution network from the Annandale dam to the treatment plant was severely damaged during the rainfall event. It is the first time in the history of the plant’s existence that all 3 transmission lines that supply the plant were rendered inoperable at the same time. Two of the lines were broken away and transported down the river. The third, while not dislodged, was blocked by debris.

On Thursday, 17 October and Friday, 18 October teams responded, but were unable to effect any significant repairs due to the condition of the river. On Saturday, 19 October, one of the dislodged lines was repaired and restored to service. The other dislodged line was repaired and restored to service on Sunday, 20 October. These 2 transmission mains are only able to supply the plant with 75% of its production capacity. This is the main reason for the interruption in supply during the course of this week.

The third transmission line which is blocked must be restored to enable the plant to get back to its normal production and provide persons with their regular supply. To unblock this line, it requires the dam to be emptied to address the problem from that end.

In this regard, the Annandale dam will be drained on Thursday, 24 October, weather permitting. Consumers in low-lying communities such as Annandale through to Tempe may experience low water pressure from 8 am on Thursday, 24 October to midnight on Friday, 25 October. However, consumers served by the Woburn Distribution System serving Woburn through to the entire south of the island will have their water supply interrupted.

NAWASA advises ALL consumers (domestic and commercial) to ensure that their storage facilities are filled to last at minimum 3 days. Storage must reflect 35 gallons of water, per person, per day. The team will be working to have supply back to normal for the weekend.

The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) apologises to all affected consumers for the inconveniences caused and thanks consumers for their patience as we work towards the delivery of a safe, adequate and reliable water supply.

NAWASA… committed to meeting customers’ needs.