It is with a profound sense of sadness that the members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have learned of the recent passing of Chasley David, patriarch of the David family. Many members were honoured to have known and interacted with him over the years.

Some remember him as a beautiful and gentle soul. Others remembered his kindness and generosity. But most members are in unanimous agreement that Mr David stood out for his vivacious and highly energetic spirit, exceptional knowledge in various fields, and his immense contribution to the business arena and development in Grenada.

He often boasted about what a beautiful family he had, so we know that his children had meant a lot much to him. Without a doubt, the passing of Brother Chasley David will be seen by the members of his family and the many people who knew him throughout the state as a significant loss.

On behalf of the executive committee and members of the NDC, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his sons, relatives, and friends. Please accept our most sincere sympathies. We are praying for strength and comfort for you all. May our collective prayers bring solace to your souls. And may the soul of the departed rest in perfect peace!

With deepest sympathies,

Joseph Andall, Interim Political Leader, NDC