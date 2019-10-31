by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Grenada Bar Association outlined inadequacies of CLICO building to Ministry of Legal Affairs

Near shutdown of criminal and civil high courts in Grenada in May 2018

Grenada Bar Association staged a silent protest in January of this year

President of the Grenada Bar Association (GBA), Lisa Taylor, wrote to the Ministry of Legal Affairs on Wednesday outlining issues surrounding the inadequacy of the recently refurbished court facility at the CLICO building on Young Street in St George’s.

Her letter of complaint follows the outcry by some lawyers of the lack of space made available for court proceedings at the court’s new location.

This issue is longstanding, since prior to the relocation of the court to the CLICO building, there was a near shutdown of criminal and civil high courts in Grenada in May 2018 which later prompted the Grenada Bar Association to stage a silent protest in January of this year, outside the Supreme Court Registry indicating their frustration over the slow pace of government in dealing with ongoing challenges within the judicial system.

The CLICO building was announced to be ready by Attorney General Darshan Ramdhani, but lawyers like Attorney Anselm Clouden have stated to media that the facility is less than adequate with little room to in which to operate.

The CLICO building is considered by the government as a medium-term fix while constructing a new Halls of Justice is regarded as the permanent solution.

