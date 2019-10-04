by Linda Straker

National Sustainable Development Plan will become guide for all budget presentations from 2020 to 2035

2019 budget is expected to be presented in late November

Vision 2035 to be realised through attainment of three national goals

The final cabinet endorsed National Sustainable Development Plan (NSDP) will be officially be presented in parliament along with the 2020 budget, and it will become the guide for all budget presentations from 2020 to 2035.

This was disclosed by Governor-General Dame Cecile La Grenade when she delivered the traditional Throne Speech during the ceremonial opening of the Third Session of the Tenth Parliament on Friday.

“The policy agenda guiding the general path followed by my government for the fiscal year 2020 will be aligned with the goals of the National Sustainable Development Plan. In fact, the National Plan will provide the strategic direction for all national budgets for the ensuing years through 2035,” the Governor-General told the joint sitting of the Houses of Parliament.

The budget or annual estimate of revenue and expenditure is expected to be presented in late November 2019.

“The strategic priorities of the 2020 budget and the work programmes of all ministries, departments and agencies are framed within the context of my government’s medium-term agenda, which guides public sector implementation of the strategic actions that are aligned with goals of the national plan,” she said.

The NSDP will implement a systematic and coordinated framework to guide Grenada’s sustainable development agenda from 2020 to 2035. The plan focuses on promoting balanced, harmonious, and inclusive development in Grenada. It was formulated on the basis of contributions and feedback received from Grenadians across all strata, including youth, civil society organisations, government ministries, the private sector, non-governmental organisations and the general public.

The Head of State explained that it is anchored in the three pillars of sustainable development, namely the society, the economy and the environment. “These three pillars are in turn underpinned by the cross-cutting issues of governance and institutional arrangements,” she explained.

Vision 2035 is to be realised through the attainment of three national goals. They are high human and social development; a vibrant, dynamic, competitive economy with supporting climate and disaster-resilient infrastructure and environmental sustainability and security.

In keeping with the goals of the national plan the theme for the session of the third session of the tenth parliament is “Towards Vision 2035: Empowering our communities, growing our economy, protecting our environment, strengthening our institutions.”