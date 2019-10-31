Optimist International, one of the premier service organisations around the world is expanding its operations in the Eastern Caribbean, in its effort to use its unique hands-on service model to strengthen the social fabric of communities across the Caribbean.

Optimist International has been in the Caribbean for over 30 years with a network of Clubs in Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Haiti, Barbados, Antigua and Anguilla. Over these years, its club network has positively impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of children and the communities in which they live, with millions of dollars invested in projects and programmes involved in community upliftment, scholarships, and sporting initiatives.

With the election of Adrian Elcock, a Caribbean Businessman from Barbados, as President of Optimist International, there is a greater urgency to ensure that Optimist International’s reach is expanded into other islands in the region, particularly the Eastern Caribbean. Elcock said, “Optimist International is easily one of the most impactful service organisations focused on the youth. It is extremely important to me as President of Optimist International to see that impact spread across the Caribbean so that our Caribbean youth can achieve their maximum potential and that the members that carry out that service will be seen as leaders in their communities.”

Optimist International, founded in 1919, consists of 2,300 Clubs in 23 countries around the world. Headquartered in St Louis, Missouri, USA, the organisation strives to improve society by working to provide positive experiences for young people through the many projects and programmes clubs conduct in their communities. These programmes include scholarship opportunities, sporting activities and leadership development programmes for young people and adults alike. It spends over US$78 million and impacts the lives of over 6 million youth annually on its unique projects and programmes executed by its club network.

The International Director of Strategic Growth, James Boyd, will be leading a delegation to a number of islands to raise awareness of its work, meet with relevant officials, and to host public information sessions on Saturday, 2 November 2019, at Kalinago Beach Resort, Morne Rouge Bay, St George starting at 10 am. They will provide information about how Optimist Clubs can make a significant difference to the communities where they serve and how members can develop strong leadership skills and establish a global network of colleagues of similar mind.

“Equally important to enhancing the lives of children is the personal development aspect of being an Optimist,” said Director of Strategic Growth Jim Boyd. “Members tell us all the time they are better people now than before they became an Optimists and they credit the personal and leadership development programmes afforded members in addition to the satisfaction of giving back to their community.”

Boyd will be joined at the informational meeting by prominent Jamaican Banker, Dave Wilson, a solid leader in the Caribbean Optimist Movement who has 10 years of experience in the organisation at both the local, district and international levels. “I look forward to meeting new people in St Lucia/Grenada who want to make their part of the world better through affiliation with Optimist international,” said Wilson. I have seen significant benefits to my life personally and professionally since I became a member. I have also had the opportunity to meet thousands of people around the world whom I have found to be committed men and women who are interested in improving our world’s communities.”

For more information contact Optimist International or jim.boyd@optimist.org

