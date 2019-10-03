The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Cooperatives and Caricom Affairs is pleased to report that it has commenced implementation of the Packaging and Labelling Project for Small Agroprocessors through the support of the Ministry of Finance European Development Fund (EDF).

The primary aim of the project is to help improve the competitiveness of Grenadian products through designs and customised solutions.

Through the project, a training workshop will be conducted to help improve the knowledge and understanding of at least 40 small manufacturers/agro-processors on the role of packaging and labelling in improving the marketability of products and improving incomes. Additionally, a comprehensive assessment of the participating manufacturers/agro-processors will be done to determine their needs and suitability of their product(s) packaging and labelling for their target markets.

The project will also select a sample of five (5) manufacturers/agro-processors after completing a thorough assessment of their needs to work with to produce suitable labels and packages for their products. The overall goal is to allow our locally-made products to be able to compete with any foreign-made products both in local and foreign markets.

The project is being implemented by Tourism Intelligence International based in Trinidad and Tobago.

All interested agro-processors/manufacturers are urgently asked to contact Marcia Frederick at the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Cooperatives and Caricom Affairs, on telephone number 440 2101 (extension 31121) or email marcia.frederick@trade.gov.gd for more details.

